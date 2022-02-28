1,216 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $139.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.42 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

