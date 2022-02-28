124,058 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 124,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,868,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,457,000 after buying an additional 265,940 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 287,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $50.76 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

