$127.56 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $127.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $133.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $513.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $508.51 million to $518.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $541.27 million, with estimates ranging from $530.73 million to $551.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SASR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,022. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $52.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

