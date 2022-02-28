131,257 Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Bought by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 131,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 959,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 5,653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 712,902 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 659,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 538,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period.

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,441. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

