13,347 Shares in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tredegar by 57.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tredegar by 39.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,216 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tredegar by 106,457.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Tredegar by 28.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tredegar in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

TG opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.