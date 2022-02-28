15,441 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

