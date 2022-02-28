15,661 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 224.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,650,000 after acquiring an additional 139,016 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 550.0% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $168.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.