15,959 Shares in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PSMM traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $15.13. 17,201 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $14.45.

