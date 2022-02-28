$16.22 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will post $16.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Bank of Princeton posted sales of $15.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $64.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $64.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $65.98 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $66.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

BPRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

