160,000 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Natera as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Natera by 8.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.18.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.
Natera Profile (Get Rating)
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natera (NTRA)
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.