$166.03 Million in Sales Expected for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) to report $166.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.18 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year sales of $634.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.23 million to $643.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $771.90 million, with estimates ranging from $753.37 million to $782.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sportradar Group.

Several research analysts have commented on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $13.95 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,958,000 after buying an additional 18,065,093 shares during the last quarter. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,278,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,692,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

