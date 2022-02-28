17,355 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 394,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $105.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.