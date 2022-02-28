18,300 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $296,539,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,583 shares of company stock valued at $10,946,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $566.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $501.67 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $634.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

