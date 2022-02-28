1stdibs.Com (DIBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DIBS opened at $10.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

In other news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

DIBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

