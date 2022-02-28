2,324 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,048 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01.

