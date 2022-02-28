23,949 Shares in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $3,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,638,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CSII stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

