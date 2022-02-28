2,492 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $110.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $84.98 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

