2,526 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Market ETF alerts:

PWC opened at $113.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 52-week low of $106.15 and a 52-week high of $127.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.