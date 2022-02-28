$289.58 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) to report sales of $289.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the lowest is $272.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $192.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

CDEV stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 5.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 81,126 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 135,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

