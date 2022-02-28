31,607 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 79,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock worth $3,431,720. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

