350,000 Shares in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $155,786,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $25,120,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $9,435,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $6,135,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:RPID traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.52. 2,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

