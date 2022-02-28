38,480 Shares in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

AVPT opened at $5.49 on Monday. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

