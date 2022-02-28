3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 3M makes up 2.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in 3M were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $150.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

