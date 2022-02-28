3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $148.62. 16,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,840. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.61.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

