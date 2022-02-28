450,000 Shares in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Acquired by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 458,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Spark I stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. 11,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,277. Iron Spark I Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

Iron Spark I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

