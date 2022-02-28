$573.51 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will report $573.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.34 million and the lowest is $570.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $479.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.13. 165,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,999. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

