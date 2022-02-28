600,000 Shares in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $173,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $798,000.
Aesther Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aesther Healthcare Acquisition (AEHAU)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.