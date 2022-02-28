600,000 Shares in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $173,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $798,000.

Get Aesther Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.