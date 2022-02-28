$67.39 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) will post sales of $67.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $75.10 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $41.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $342.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $383.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $472.01 million, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $579.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. 124,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,523. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,302 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 856,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 174,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,145,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,555 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

