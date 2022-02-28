$73.85 Million in Sales Expected for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will report sales of $73.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.98 million. Arco Platform reported sales of $54.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full-year sales of $220.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.06 million to $222.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $288.70 million, with estimates ranging from $288.52 million to $288.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arco Platform.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arco Platform has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

ARCE stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $579.29 million, a P/E ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

