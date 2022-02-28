74,555 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 150,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,982. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

