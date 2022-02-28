8,220 Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 193.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.

