82,273 Shares in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Purchased by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 82,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tiptree by 142.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the third quarter worth about $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.18. Tiptree Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10.

About Tiptree (Get Rating)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.