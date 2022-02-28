$9.33 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.83 million and the lowest is $8.83 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $37.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $37.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.35 million, with estimates ranging from $40.04 million to $44.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

LPTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $55.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.30.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

