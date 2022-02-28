908 Devices (MASS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MASS stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $58.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after buying an additional 384,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 61,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

