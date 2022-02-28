95,532 Shares in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 95,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOAC opened at $9.81 on Monday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

