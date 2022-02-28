98,579 Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 98,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Utah Retirement Systems owned about 0.21% of ON24 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTF. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,331,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,910,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,594,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,724,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00.

ON24 stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $719.23 million and a P/E ratio of -84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

