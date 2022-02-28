AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.18. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $14.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $1,754,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $149.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $150.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

