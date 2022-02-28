Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.55 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.69.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.71. 791,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.