Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCYY. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Accor from €37.08 ($42.14) to €35.50 ($40.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Accor from €31.50 ($35.80) to €32.00 ($36.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners raised Accor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accor from €37.20 ($42.27) to €38.50 ($43.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. Accor has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

