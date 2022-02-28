Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given New 106.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 107.00 to 106.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADEVF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

