adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €319.00 ($362.50).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($380.68) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($369.32) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($363.64) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($329.55) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($397.73) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €213.85 ($243.01) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €244.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €269.44. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.