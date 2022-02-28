Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $2.76 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00007206 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $62.54 million and $1.62 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,679,947 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

