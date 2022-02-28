ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $165,556,000 after buying an additional 2,171,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after buying an additional 1,135,271 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $8,198,000. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in ADT by 383.2% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 949,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 135.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,666 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 819,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

