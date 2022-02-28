ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $26.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,103,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after buying an additional 166,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,140,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,838,000 after purchasing an additional 277,460 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 398,623 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. 16,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,868. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -113.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

