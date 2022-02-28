Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARE. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.52.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

TSE ARE opened at C$17.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.43. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$15.58 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$946,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,864 shares in the company, valued at C$794,542.40.

About Aecon Group (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.