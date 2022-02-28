Agenus (AGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.67 on Monday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $685.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agenus by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,823,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 1,572,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,831,000 after buying an additional 1,066,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 993,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 805,169 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777.

