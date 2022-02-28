Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 87,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,992. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.59.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 151,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

