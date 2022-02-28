Alan S. Armstrong Sells 156,523 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 737,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

