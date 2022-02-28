Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 230.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Albany International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,994,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $86.00 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

