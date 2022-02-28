Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,783. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

